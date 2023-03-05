Volunteers remove invasive plant species at University of Victoria campus

Members of the Greater Victoria Green Team help remove invasive plant species at the University of Victoria Saturday (Feb. 25). (Courtesy of the Greater Victoria Green Team)

More than 30 volunteers gathered at the University of Victoria’s Queenswood campus to remove invasive plant species on Feb. 25.

Led by the Greater Victoria Green Team with the help of the UVic office of Campus Planning and Sustainability, the group removed approximately 30 cubic metres of invasive plants including English ivy, Daphne and English holly.

“This program has a profound impact on the biodiversity within B.C.,” said one of the volunteers in a news release. “Not only is the initial act of removal crucial for natural biodiversity to thrive and grow, but the maintenance of these locations is vital for long-term habitat restoration.”

The Greater Victoria Green Team is a part of the Green Teams of Canada charity whose activities are designed to foster connection among community members and with the environment.

