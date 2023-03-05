Members of the Greater Victoria Green Team help remove invasive plant species at the University of Victoria Saturday (Feb. 25). (Courtesy of the Greater Victoria Green Team)

Members of the Greater Victoria Green Team help remove invasive plant species at the University of Victoria Saturday (Feb. 25). (Courtesy of the Greater Victoria Green Team)

Volunteers remove invasive plant species at University of Victoria campus

The Greater Victoria Green Team leads invasive species pull

More than 30 volunteers gathered at the University of Victoria’s Queenswood campus to remove invasive plant species on Feb. 25.

Led by the Greater Victoria Green Team with the help of the UVic office of Campus Planning and Sustainability, the group removed approximately 30 cubic metres of invasive plants including English ivy, Daphne and English holly.

“This program has a profound impact on the biodiversity within B.C.,” said one of the volunteers in a news release. “Not only is the initial act of removal crucial for natural biodiversity to thrive and grow, but the maintenance of these locations is vital for long-term habitat restoration.”

The Greater Victoria Green Team is a part of the Green Teams of Canada charity whose activities are designed to foster connection among community members and with the environment.

READ MORE: Neil Young sings at Victoria super-rally to protect old growth forests

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
GoFundMe started for North Island pilot who passed away in November plane crash

Just Posted

Members of the Greater Victoria Green Team help remove invasive plant species at the University of Victoria Saturday (Feb. 25). (Courtesy of the Greater Victoria Green Team)
Volunteers remove invasive plant species at University of Victoria campus

Voyage, by Janis Woode, at The Avenue Gallery.
At the Galleries: March means multi-media across Greater Victoria art spaces

The B.C. government brought in new regulations at the start of 2023 that expanded the list of items that can be recycled through blue bin and depot programs. Some are calling for more to be done in quelling the amount of single-use items making it to market. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Groups want plastic waste reduced at the source as B.C. expands recycling list

Priscila Kumar and Teale Phelps Bondaroff distribute I Remember to a free little library. (Samantha Duerksen)
Teen author distributes book on Victoria-based choir empowering those with dementia

Pop-up banner image