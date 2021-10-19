West Shore firefighters gear up for Halloween fun

The Langford Fire Rescue team was busy handing out heaps of candy during its first-ever Halloween drive-thru event last year. (Black Press Media file photo)

While the traditional bonfires and Halloween events will be forced to the sidelines once again on the West Shore, that’s not stopping firefighters from celebrating the season with local children – and smashing a few pumpkins.

Langford

Langford Fire Rescue will be back at it this Halloween with a drive-thru event at Westshore Town Centre from 2 until 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Langford firefighters will be doling out treats (while supplies last) while following COVID-19 protocols in the parking lot between Cineplex and the Homesense entrance. Firefighters will be assisting with traffic control, so please follow their lead.

And once the Halloween fun is over, Langford firefighters have something in store for those pumpkins. They’ll be back at Westshore Town Centre the following weekend on Saturday, Nov. 6 for their annual pumpkin smash event.

Pumpkins will be dropped from a 105-foot ladder to splatter on the pavement below.

This smashing event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with donations collected to benefit Muscular Dystrophy Canada and BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

“Both of last year’s events were a massive success. We, of course, could not open the fire halls as we had in the past due to the pandemic. However, we were happy that we had an opportunity to still do something for the kids on Halloween,” said Langford Assistant Chief Lance Caven. “As for the pumpkin smash … we did not want the pandemic to get in the way of trying to raise money for these two important charities.”

Colwood

While the annual community bonfire will not be taking place in Colwood, the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association has come up with a fun alternative.

Join the association for a walk-up or drive-thru trick-or-treat event at the fire hall, located at 3215 Metchosin Rd., from 4 until 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Firefighters will be ready with lots of hot chocolate and candy.

View Royal

Not to be outdone, the View Royal Firefighters Association is hosting its own Halloween drive-thru on Oct. 31 from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m.

Taking place in the Canadian Tire parking lot, 1519 Admirals Rd., this event will be set up next to the garden centre. While firefighters are looking forward to seeing everyone’s costumes, they ask that residents stay in their vehicles (walk-ups won’t be permitted) to ensure everyone stays safe.

Metchosin

Over in Metchosin, the fire department will be getting an early jump on festivities, hosting its second annual drive-thru Halloween event on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. All who are brave enough to enter will receive a goodie bag with treats and treasure.

The fun will take place in the same spot as last year – behind the hall at 4440 Happy Valley Rd.

