West Shore Rotary Club to drop golf balls Wednesday for thousands in prizes

West Shore Rotary Club member Jim Tenhove unloads a box of golf balls into a crane bucket for the club’s Golf Ball Drop fundraiser last year. This year’s drop happens this Wednesday (Sept. 8) at 6:30 p.m. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

There’s still a day left to reserve your golf balls for a chance to win up to $3,000 with the Rotary Club of West Shore’s golf ball drop charity fundraiser.

The club will release the sold numbered balls at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday (Sept. 8) at Olympic View Golf Club from a Chew Excavating crane. The numbered ball closest to each of three golf flags wins the respective target cash prize of $3,000, $1,000 or $500. Tickets are still available for $5 each on the Rotary Club of West Shore’s website.

“Our key focus will be on hunger reduction and helping those that have been isolated or are in need of extra support right now,” the club stated on its website.

The ball drop will be streamed live on the club’s Facebook page. Participants are asked not to attend in person due to COVID-19.

