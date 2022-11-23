Winter Market and Moss Christmas Cottage return to Sooke Region Museum

The Winter Market and Moss Cottage Christmas return to Sooke Region Museum on Dec. 3. (File - Metro Creative)

Christmas in Sooke means the return of two of the town’s favourite holiday events, the Winter Market and Moss Cottage Christmas at the Sooke Region Museum.

Both events take place on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Winter Market showcases local artisans. The market only sells products made, baked, raised, caught, or wild-harvested by the vendors.

This year, a new market section will focus on next-generation artisans. Several talented youths will sell their products in the pavilion.

“It’s really important to cultivate a sense of community and intergenerational experiences,” said Elizabeth Shaw, the museum’s programs manager.

Shaw said the young artisans would sell everything from Christmas ornaments to herbal teas.

The market will also offer food options, from food trucks to sugary treats.

Throughout the day, musicians of all ages entertain.

Sooke firefighters will collect cash donations at the market’s entrance for the Sooke Christmas Bureau while a fundraiser is being held for Ukrainian Safe Haven.

The festive museum grounds will include décor created by the students visiting the museum for school tours during the week leading up to the market.

Moss Cottage will be open for visitors (noon to 4 p.m.) and decorated for the season in 1902 style. “Aunt Tilly,” played by Katrina Kadoski, will lead tours through the historic Moss Cottage. Children’s cookie decorating and hot apple juice are also available.

“We’re re-imaging the Moss Cottage Christmas,” Shaw said.

“Historically, there’s been snowman-building contests, but with COVID, that activity had to go away.”



