Eddy Charlie embraces Tsartlip First Nation elder May Sam after gifting her with a quilt at Na’tsa’maht, an open-sided structure inspired by Coast Salish designs, located at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Accent Inns employees Skyler Asher (from left), Laura Sutton and Morgan Gregory hold puppies at a puppy playdate in the chain’s Saanich location for the B.C. Humane Society. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) A car is shown flipped over near the McDonald’s at Saanich Road and Oak Street on the morning of July 20. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Master carver Tom LaFortune (left) and Brandon Castle (right) work on the eagle atop the totem pole. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Cougars forward Kieran Strange prepares to donate his blood for the first time. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Saanich mayoral candidate Dean Murdock explodes into excitement after winning a race that what nothing short of suspenseful. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Greater Victoria 55-Plus BC Games organizing committee chair Michael O’Connor smiles at Berwick Royal Oak residents looking down on the torch relay and cauldron lighting ceremony. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Police personnel surround the area around the BMO branch at Shelbourne and Pear Street in Saanich. A midday bank robbery was followed by a shooting that left two suspects dead and saw six police officers taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

A look back at some of the headlines from 2022 captured on camera.

READ MORE: Year in Review

Year in Review