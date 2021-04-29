‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A streamed concert will debut “Apollo,” a new work composed by Surrey-born Jordan Nobles and recorded by a collective of British Columbia youth orchestras.

Surrey Youth Orchestra members are involved, along with Coquitlam Youth Orchestra, Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra, Langley Community Music School Orchestra, Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra and Vancouver Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The piece was commissioned and composed specifically for the 350 participating young musicians to prepare and perform collectively in a digital format, starting at noon Friday, May 7.

The “Apollo Initiative” event is free to watch, with donations encouraged to the B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association in support of youth mental health.

Project goals include supporting “the mental wellness of our youth, many of whom look to their participation in music as an important tool in their mental wellness strategy,” according to a post on canadahelps.org, and “to provide a musical goal and to keep the students motivated in this unusual season.”

Timed with Youth Mental Health Day, the performance will stream on Facebook and YouTube channels.

• RELATED STORY: Juno-winning work by Surrey-born composer recorded in huge tank now filled with water.

Nobles, who lives in Deep Cove, has won several awards for his work, including a JUNO for Classical Composition of the Year in 2017. That spring, his “Immersion” composition was performed by nine musicians of Negative Zed inside the so-called Break Head Tank, a huge concrete bunker located at the Capilano works yard in North Vancouver.



