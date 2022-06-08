Applications open for next City of Victoria artist-in-residence

Applications are open online until July 4 for mid-career visual artists seeking to become the City of Victoria’s next artist-in-residence. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria is looking for a new artist-in-residence to work with staff and the community over the next two years.

Mid-career professional artists working in a visual media such as painting, print making, sculpture, photography and film, are invited to submit an expression of interest to the city between now and July 4 at 4 p.m.

During the residency, the selected artist will work with the community, city staff, and the Art in Public Places Committee to create a community engagement strategy and complete a series of projects and art-related activities to help enrich creative life in the city.

Past artists-in-residence have included Luke Ramsay (2016-2018) and musician Kathryn Calder (2019-2021).

The city is holding a virtual information session on the position from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 15.

For more information on the program, to apply or to RSVP for the information session, visit victoria.ca.

READ MORE: Original Sidney art by WSANEC artist recognizes legacy, presence of Saltwater People

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtartistCity of Victoria