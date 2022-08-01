Arts and Music in the Gardens takes over the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific in Saanich on Aug. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Courtesy of Horticulture Centre of the Pacific)

Arts and Music in the Gardens returning to HCP in Saanich

Horticulture centre hosting family-friendly festival for a 26th year, Aug. 6 and 7

Arts and Music in the Gardens is set to return to the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific for a weekend of food, art and music.

The iconic festival, now in its 26th year, will be held over the course of two days on Aug. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a family-friendly event that aims to connect the community with local artists, music and plants.

This year the nine square acres of botanical gardens will be hosting up to 50 artists and vendors, as well as three stages for live performances. The event will even have a barbeque alongside concession stands and local food trucks will also be on hand.

Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased online at hcp.ca under Arts and Music in the Gardens now through Aug. 5.

