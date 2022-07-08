Astrocolor completes lineup for Colwood’s Eats and Beats Beach Party

Victoria’s own Astrocolor are the final band announced for the Eats and Beats Beach Party lineup in Colwood, which features Juno Award winners Said the Whale as headliners July 30. (Courtesy of Astrocolor)

The City of Colwood has announced Victoria’s own Astrocolor as the final band set to perform at this year’s Eats and Beats Beach Party.

Fresh off performances at Laketown Shakedown and JazzFest, Astrocolor joins headliners Said the Whale and three other local bands at the July 30 event held at the Esquimalt Lagoon beach off Ocean Boulevard.

Described as playing on the “edge of funky house, breakbeat, jazz and ambient,” the band is known for their smooth sound combining “hypnotic” instrumentals and “spaced-out” vocals.

Local bands also on the schedule for the 30th include The New Groovement, Downtown Mischief and OK Charlie.

From 1 to 8 p.m., the beach will be lined with 40 unique local vendors, food trucks and activities ranging from free paddle board trials to a climbing wall. Of course, no beach party would be complete without refreshing beverages, and the Victoria Beer Society will be on site with beach side service.

Two Eats and Beats shuttle buses will run between the event site and the Park and Ride at Ocean Boulevard and Island Highway all day, making it easy to get to the event without driving down. Cycling is also encouraged as the Galloping Goose Regional Trail brings you right to the top of Ocean Boulevard, and bike parking will be available.

Vehicles will be able to access Ocean Boulevard and the usual high-demand and limited parking will be available there, but the road will have a one-day closure about midway for the event space.

