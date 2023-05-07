At the Galleries: West End shows wildflowers that capture artist’s imaginary world

Artist Francis Dick poses with some of her artwork at the Legacy Gallery. (Don Denton/Black Press) The Lonely Isle by Clayton Anderson. (Courtesy Madrona Gallery) Things Of Beauty by Jo Ludwig, sizes vary, dichroic glass. (Courtesy The Avenue Gallery) Meadow Melody by Ilinca Ghibu. (Courtesy West End Gallery) Orchard Repose by Tanya Bone. (Courtesy The Avenue Gallery) Oval purple spinel ring by Bayot Heer. (Courtesy The Avenue Gallery)

With this latest collection of floral paintings, Ilinca Ghibu invites the viewer into a dreamlike world of gardens and flower markets, where every bloom seems to radiate with colour and life. With her expressive brushstrokes and her floral imagination, the artist has created a series of images that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy.

Whether we are gazing up at a field of wildflowers, admiring a bouquet at a market stall, or floating on the surface of a pond, these paintings capture the essence of the artist’s imaginary world in all its beauty and complexity. Some works suggest an outdoor setting, with glimpses of sky and clouds peeking through the foliage, while others suggest an indoor space, with the soft glow of artificial light casting a warm and inviting ambience.

Throughout the collection, on display at West End Gallery in Victoria this month, there is a sense of density and richness that evokes the vibrant chaos of a bustling flower market or a lush garden in full bloom. Small flowers are scattered throughout each composition, inviting us to explore every inch of the canvas. Yet despite this density, there is a lightness and airiness to the works that gives them a dreamy quality, as if we are seeing the world through the eyes of a dreamer.

“As an expressive floral painter, I am inspired by the universal and timeless character of flowers. In my paintings, I strive to capture their soft, whimsical, and romantic qualities, as well as the sense of nostalgia that they evoke,” the artist said.

In a painting process unplanned and spontaneous, she allows the brushstrokes and colours to guide her.

“I enjoy the back and forth of the painting process, constantly adjusting and refining the composition until a balance is reached. My floral compositions are often a little bit broken and imperfect, reflecting the ephemeral nature of the beautiful blooms,” she said.

Ghibu’s Botanical Lullaby runs May 13 to 25 at West End Gallery. Visit westendgalleryltd.com for more.

Tanya Bone, Jo Ludwig and Bayot Heer take the spotlight at The Avenue Gallery in Oak Bay this month.

Born in Saskatchewan and raised on the Prairies, Bone is deeply influenced by the elements of nature. For as long as she can remember, she has been drawn to the still-life paintings of old masters. She strives to work in a classical way with traditional media.

Bone never tires of the hushed silence of a still life and how the solidity of an object can be connected into a set-up with an adjoining object of fragility.

“I get lost in the choices and the beauty of balancing still life arrangements. When I have completed the arrangement of a set-up, I sit back and take a long moment just to savour its stillness,” Bone said.

Ludwig emigrated to Canada from Johannesburg, South Africa in 1977. He completed a degree (with honours) in philosophy at the University of Alberta and went on to graduate studies in the philosophy of art. In 1996, Ludwig moved with his wife to Vancouver Island and has established a reputation in the art world for his creations in glass that he calls T.O.B.s (Things Of Beauty).

The unique works are created in a multi-stage process, fusing multiple layers of glass then slumping them in a glass kiln. After choosing the layers he wants to work with, Ludwig cuts them precisely into the desired shape. The assembled layers are placed on a shelf in the glass kiln and heated until the glass melts, or fuses into a single piece of glass. After the kiln cools, the fused piece is removed. The work may then be sandblasted, ground or even recut.

The top layer is dichroic glass – tiny, iridescent, pieces of stained glass that radiate light. The fused piece is then placed onto a mold constructed from clay, fibre paper, steel or plaster. The mold and glass are then fired in the kiln until the glass bends or slumps to the mold’s shape. In the final stage, the base or legs are added.

Heer’s elegant, timeless jewelry designs are imbued with a European sensibility. Bayot considers working with precious metals and gemstones a rare privilege that comes with the responsibility to honour these materials with lasting designs. In this context, he is often reminded of the Italian-inspired slow food movement – being mindful of the Earth’s resources we are trusted with.

Visit theavenuegallery.com for more.

Inspired by iconic Canadian painters such as Emily Carr and Lawren Harris, Clayton Anderson’s paintings demonstrate a strong understanding of composition as well as a subtle yet luminescent rendering of light. His work evokes a distinct power of place. He is known for his landscapes of the southwest coast of B.C. Over the past two decades, Anderson’s work has found its way into collections throughout North America, Europe and Asia. His fourth solo exhibition with Madrona Gallery opens May 13 with a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. and closes May 27.

For more information visit madronagallery.com.

Francis Dick’s Walking Thru My Fires continues at the Legacy Art Gallery Downtown (630 Yates St.) this month.

Walking Thru My Fires: The Art of Francis Dick showcases the work of one of the most prolific living Indigenous artists on the West Coast. The deeply personal exhibition explores Indian Residential School legacies, urban Indigeneity, reconciliation, and the healing power of art through Dick’s prints, paintings, carvings, and music. It is an autobiography written in art.

A closing cultural ceremony is planned for Sept. 2 from noon to 2 p.m. at Wawadit’la (Mungo Martin House), 675 Belleville St.

