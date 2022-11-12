Audiences give Sidney’s Star Cinema thumbs-up

The general manager of Sidney’s Star Cinema says its soft opening in its new old location was a hit with audiences.

“It was busy, so we really appreciate everyone coming out,” said Lindsay Pomper. She said staff received a lot of positive feedback about the movie experience as well as the theatre itself. But other reviews eclipsed those.

“The biggest thing we kept hearing is how happy people were to have us back open,” she said. “It was so nice to see so many familiar faces. I think one of the special things about Star Cinema is (that) we have so many loyal customers that come out to a movie (or two) every week, so it’s really great to see them again and catch up.”

The theatre itself is part of the Cameo condominium complex, a mixed-use development that includes commercial space on the bottom floor and 45 residential units, ranging from 500-square-foot starter studios to 2,500-square-foot luxury penthouses.

Friday’s soft opening also marked a homecoming for the theatre as it once operated out of a space at the corner of Third Street and Sidney Avenue for more than two decades before moving to a temporary location as the site underwent re-development.

Pomper said staff are also still getting used to their new confines.

“It is such a bigger space for us and we’re still getting adjusted to the new layout and figuring out what system works best for us, so it was a bit hectic at times.” But everybody was so patient and had a good sense of humour about it, she added.

“On Friday, we had so many popcorn orders that we couldn’t keep up, so instead of everyone waiting at the concession, we told them to go to their seats and we’d deliver the popcorn. One customer laughed and said that kind of thing can only happen in a small town.”

Pomper said the theatre is still working toward a grand opening event but is also looking beyond that as well. “We are exploring moving to selling online tickets to help manage the longer lines, so we’re getting feedback on that.”

Star Cinema has also heard from people asking about movies for children. Pomper said they are coming. Star Cinema will show Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile this coming weekend and Disney’s Strange World will screen Nov. 23.

