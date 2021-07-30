B.C. boat show in Sidney ready to celebrate delayed 30th anniversary this fall

The B.C. Boat Show will be back in full swing at the Port Sidney Marina this fall after delaying its 30th anniversary event multiple times during the pandemic. (Courtesy of B.C. Boat Show)

After over a year and a half of pandemic delays, the B.C. Boat Show has finally announced it is ready to cruise into Sidney.

This fall, the annual show will be celebrating its 30th year of bringing in visitors from across B.C., Alberta and Washington State. Watercraft of every kind, from paddle boards and kayaks to sailboats and yachts, will be on display for eager eyes to look at.

“It will feature a large variety of new and premium pre-owned vessels that will appeal to a wide range of budgets,” Larry Thompson, president of the B.C. Yacht Brokers Association, said in a statement.

The town of Sidney will be transformed into a place of excitement for the weekend of Sept. 23 to 26, organizers have promised.

“To be at Port Sidney Marina in the early fall this time, the gateway to one of the best cruising destinations in the world, you’ve got a perfect recipe for magic and imagination to celebrate the 30th anniversary,” boat show manager Steven Threadkell said.

Visitors to the area will be able to catch a shuttle bus from the Swartz Bay ferry terminal and the top of Beacon Avenue to the marina. Exhibitors can start registering at the end of July and attendees can book their tickets at bcboatshow.com.

