Musashi Baillie, plays a younger Brian McKeever, who is a Canadian Paralympian cross-country skier. (Screenshot/Special to The News)

B.C. boy gets his big acting break with Super Bowl ad

‘It felt weird being on T.V. but I was excited,’ said the Grade 6 student

A Grade 6 student from B.C. made his debut in acting on the world stage with a Super Bowl ad.

Musashi Baillie, a student at Laity View Elementary in Maple Ridge, was recently cast in a Toyota Super Bowl commercial in the role of Canadian Paralympian cross-country skier Brian McKeever. McKeever, who lost his eyesight to Stargardt macular degeneration, eventually, with the help of his brother, went on to win 17 medals, including 13 gold in six Paralympic Winter games.

Baillie plays a younger McKeever in the advertisement that depicts this relationship between McKeever, and his older brother and skiing guide, Robin.

“I have never been in a commercial before; this was my first time,” he said.

Baillie got the acting job after his mom saw the casting call online. He tried out for the part and just after two rounds of auditions was chosen for the role.

In the first part of the ad, a young Brian, played by Baillie, is guided by older brother Robin as he learns to ski and bike around their neighbourhood. Later, when 19-year-old Brian finds out he will lose his eyesight, the older brother continues to work with him and guide him as he does running exercises through the trees.

ALSO READ: Ridge Meadows Burrards U12-1 girls team bags gold amidst cow bells, and cheering fans

“It felt weird being on T.V.,” he said. “But I was excited because it was my first time being in a commercial.”

A lot of his friends from school saw the commercial and he is now hoping to get more acting work.

“It’s fun because there is a lot of food you can eat on the times when you’re not working,” he said. “There’s lots of candy and a lot of good things.”

ALSO READ: Waves Coffee House founder dies in a car crash in Pitt Meadows

