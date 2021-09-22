Cliffside 6 collaborative artist Linda Anderson is featured in a local video for B.C. Culture Days. (Contributed - B.C. Culture Days)

Cliffside 6 collaborative artist Linda Anderson is featured in a local video for B.C. Culture Days. (Contributed - B.C. Culture Days)

B.C. Culture Days find creative resilience in Sooke community

Virtual and in-person events being offered as part of annual celebration of the arts

The creative resilience of the arts community is at the heart of B.C. Culture Days.

And Sooke will be a major focus.

“It’s really about imagining what communities look like throughout this pandemic and coming out of it,” said Lynda Slater, a board member of the Sooke Arts Council.

“We took this project on because we thought it was an excellent way to get Sooke on the map.”

Under the theme Re:Generate Sooke, events will be put on both virtually and in person. You can view videos online featuring art and music, or pay a visit to the Sooke Region Museum.

RELATED: Colwood artist crafts interactive, responsive showcase for B.C. Culture Days

Three videos about Sooke organizations premier on Oct. 8, at 9 a.m.

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus presents the Road Back, a video on how the group could keep performances by sponsoring a variety of virtual concerts during the pandemic.

Sooke Fine Arts Show Moves Online is a film detailing the group’s decision to move the show and its many components online. It features the society’s executive director Terrie Moore and vice-president Elaine Thrale.

Cliffside 6 Collaborative Art Show takes viewers on a guided tour of works by the Cliffside 6, presented by member Linda Anderson.

The videos can be found here.

B.C. Culture Days starts Sept. 24 and ends on Oct. 24.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeVisual ArtsWest Shore

Previous story
Britney Spears court filing says conservatorship should end

Just Posted

Following their most important win in the soccer franchise’s history last month, top-ranked Pacific FC opens the Canadian Championship playoffs Wednesday in Calgary. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
West Shore’s Pacific FC looks to advance to CPL semis with game vs. Cavalry FC

Police departments no longer receive funding for naloxone kits. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Province cuts funding for police naloxone kits amid B.C. opioid pandemic

Oak Bay Police Department has added a spotting scope to its traffic enforcement toolkit. Officers used it to ticket three drivers in two days last week, for distracted driving and excessive speeding. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
Oak Bay police put new scope to good use, issue 3 excessive speeding tickets in 2 days

Students get excited about the Oak Bay High Cops for Cancer campaign car wash on Sept. 12. (Tom Aerts/Twitter)
Oak Bay High students continue fundraising for Cops for Cancer