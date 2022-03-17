Ballet Victoria dancers in rehearsal for Heart Strings, presented by the company at the Royal Theatre on March 19 and 20. (Courtesy of Ballet Victoria)

Ballet Victoria tugs on the Heart Strings with Royal Theatre performances

World premieres, farewell solo by Andrea Bayne featured in March 19 and 20 shows

Ballet Victoria is bringing two world premieres and one iconic solo to the Royal Theatre on March 19 and 20, accompanied by the Victoria Symphony string ensemble.

The premieres are set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Serenade and Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

Ballet Victoria artistic and executive director Paul Destrooper describes the first ballet as “challenging the virtuosity and musicality of the dancers,” while “exploring various aspects of relationships, love and loss” within a small community.

The second, led musically by symphony principal violinist Christi Meyers, ignites a love for music and dance through colourful and bright choreography filled with humour, playfulness and technical bravado.

They’ll be split by a first-half solo performance of Dying Swan by prima ballerina Andrea Bayne, who is retiring from the stage after a 17-year career. Bayne is assuming full-time artistic leadership of the Ballet Victoria Conservatory, which she co-founded with Destrooper.

“The program is a high-octane performance that will have everyone relive the passion and athleticism of the Winter Olympics as well as lighten your heart in these trying times for us all,” Destrooper said.

For tickets and info visit balletvictoria.ca.

