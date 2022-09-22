Blue Rodeo coming to Victoria Nov. 24

The band added the stop at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre to their Many a Mile tour

Blue Rodeo has added a stop in Victoria to their Many a Mile tour and will be at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre Nov. 24. (Courtesy of Dustin Rabin/Blue Rodeo)

Blue Rodeo is coming to Victoria after adding some additional dates to their Western Canada tour.

The band will now be performing at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Nov. 24, with tickets going on sale Friday (Sept. 23) at 10 a.m.

The tour shares its name with the band’s latest album – Many a Mile – released in December, and is their first tour since the band took a break from their decades of nearly non-stop performing during the pandemic.

Tickets will be available online at selectyourtickets.com.

READ MORE: Monster trucks, motocross coming to Victoria this winter

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaLive musicsave on foods