Call for submissions opens for return of Sooke Fine Art Show

The Sooke Fine Art Show in 2020. The last in-person show in 2019 attracted more than 9,000 people, while online shows in the last two years saw more than 10,000 tune-in. (Courtesy Sooke Fine Art Show)

The Sooke Fine Arts Show is open for submissions for its 36th-anniversary show, taking place in-person this summer.

Until May 24, artists from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal islands are encouraged to submit original visual art pieces, regardless of medium or style. The show anticipates receiving 350 artworks. They will be judged by a panel for limited spots in the Fine Arts Show, which will be open to the public from July 21 to Aug. 1 at the SEAPARC arena.

“The call to artists is highly anticipated by coastal artists. Especially this year; our first live show since 2019,” Terrie Moore, executive director of the Sooke Fine Arts Society, said in a press release. More than 9,000 people attended in 2019, and more than 10,000 tuned in to the between years’ online shows.

“Artists and patrons alike are telling us that they’re eager to experience and enjoy artworks in person again and we anticipate great exposure for our artists this year.”

Leonard Butt, award-winning Victoria artist and frequent submitter to the Fine Arts Show, said this year’s show will be a great opportunity for artists with a backlog of creative content. A total of $12,000 will be given through multiple awards in categories including art excellence, social commentary, designer’s choice, and people’s choice. Artists are also encouraged to offer talks, demonstrations or guided gallery tours during the show.

“I’m excited that the show is live this year because I get to meet other artists and get feedback on my work directly from people at the show. The SFAS always gives a bit of a kick start to my creativity.” Butt said.

Artists can submit through sookefinearts.com until midnight, May 24.

