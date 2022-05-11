Canadian music fixture brings brand of blues to Oak Bay stage

David Essig performs May 14 at The Oaks restaurant for Ukraine fundraiser

David Essig has recorded 20 albums of original songs, bluegrass, and country blues. He performs May 14 at The Oaks in Oak Bay. (Courtesy David Essig)

A country blues master brings his celebrated work to Oak Bay in a fundraiser for those fleeing war in Ukraine.

David Essig has been a fixture on the Canadian and international music scene since his debut at the prestigious Mariposa Folk festival in 1971. A West Coast resident for several decades, recording at his studio on Protection Island, Essig tours the world demonstrating his breathtaking technique on guitar, mandolin and kayagum, a 12-string Korean zither.

Over his 50-year career, Essig has recorded 20 albums of original songs, bluegrass, and country blues.

VIDEO: Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

His Saturday, May 14 performance at The Oaks is cause for celebration. The benefit concert will support mothers and children escaping the war in Ukraine and living temporarily residents of Greater Victoria.

The Oaks Restaurant offers Ukrainian specialties in addition to their regular menu for the event. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. show. Tickets are $40 in advance at The Oaks, 2250 Oak Bay Ave. Expected to be a sell out performance, organizers recommend getting tickets early. Call 250-590-3155 for more information.

Get a taste of the music at davidessig.com.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Entertainmentoak bay