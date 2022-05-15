Carnival of the Animals in town when Sidney Concert Band performs May 29

The Lion King among the selections to be performed at the Mary Winspear Centre

The musicians of the Sidney Concert Band under the conductorship of Bruce Ham will unleash their inner animals on May 29 during their annual spring concert at the Mary Winspear Centre, performing a series of animal-themed pieces. (Photo courtesy of Nicola Hestnes)

Bruce Ham returns to the podium to conduct the Sidney Concert Band for its annual May concert at the Mary Winspear Centre.

Scheduled for May 29 at 2 p.m., the concert takes its theme from Carnival of the Animals by Romantic French composer Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921). Selections include The Lion King, A Circus Suite, and of course Carnival of the Animals, a humouristic suite emulating the voices of various animals.

The concert also features vocalists Nicola Hestnes and Jim Kingham with the Trounce Alley Quartet as special guests. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online at marywinspear.ca or by calling the box office number at 250-656-0275.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

