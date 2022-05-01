Newcombe Singers perform Celtic Reflections on Mother’s Day, May 8 in Oak Bay’s St. Mary’s Church. (Black Press Media file photo)

Celtic song and dance storm Oak Bay stage for Mother’s Day performance

Newcombe Singers explore music from the old world and new on May 8

The Newcombe Singers celebrate Mother’s Day with Celtic Reflections and dance in Oak Bay this year.

Newcombe is a non-auditioned, mixed choir singing a variety of music in four parts. A comfortable and friendly atmosphere allows members to sing according to individual abilities, develop personal and ensemble skills and have fun.

The choir, formed in 1967, performs a wide variety of musical genres and styles, with a mix of familiar and challenging pieces. This Mother’s Day the focus is Celtic Reflections – Music from the Old World and New.

Choral director Erica Phare-Bergh and accompanist Robert Jan Dukarm lead the group through an afternoon of song, alongside a guest appearance by students of the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.

Celtic Reflections happens Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 1701 Elgin Rd. Tickets are $20 at the door and from choir members. Children under 12 are free.

Visit newcombesingers.ca for more about the group.

