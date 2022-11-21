Choral Evolution gets carried away to 1970s

Upcoming concerts on Dec. 9 on West Shore and Dec. 10 and 11 in Sooke

Artistic director Gordon Miller will conduct Choral Evolution’s performances of Carry Us Away - Songs of Unity and Inspiration in Sooke on Dec. 10 and 11, and in Langford Dec.9. (Contributed by Choral Evolution)

Artistic director Gordon Miller will conduct Choral Evolution’s performances of Carry Us Away - Songs of Unity and Inspiration in Sooke on Dec. 10 and 11, and in Langford Dec.9. (Contributed by Choral Evolution)

Classic songs from the 1970s get a Choral Evolution spin.

Carry Us Away – Songs of Variety and Inspiration puts the talents of the 30-member choral group on full display through their interpretation of tunes made famous by artists like Joni Mitchell and The Mamas & The Papas, and songs written by Graham Nash and Bill Withers, among others.

“Group singing is a birthright, and Choral Evolution is providing a much-needed space for this very human expression and experience,” said artistic director Gordon Miller, a lifelong singer, musician, songwriter and choral director. Miller also co-directs SingYourJoy, a young-adult chorus of singers between 16 and 29 years of age. “As our region grows, so does the demand for opportunities to participate in artistic pursuits.”

“The music is eclectic,” said Sheila Moult, the group’s music librarian.

“We can perform Mozart’s Lacrimosa, and it’s lovely, but we want to explore beyond traditional pieces as well, including Aerosmith, Maroon 5 and Radiohead.”

Carry Us Away feature accompanist Gabe Lagos, a musician and composer for film and media, who was born in Chile and is now based in Victoria.

Carry Us Away takes place on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., in Sooke.

A West Shore concert is scheduled for Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at Gordon United at 935 Goldstream Ave. in Langford.

Tickets, which cost $25 for adults and free for those under 16 years of age, are available at eventbrite.ca or the door.

Sally Titchkosky, Choral Evolution’s past president, said group welcomes anyone with the desire to sing.

“We joke that if you’ve sung in the shower, you should come and meet us,” she added.

Rehearsals are in Sooke Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Sooke, and St. Mary of the Incarnation Church in Metchosin , with members ranging from adventurous beginners to accomplished vocalists.

ALSO READ: Sooke Harbour Players take a different approach to classic tale


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EntertainmentSookeWest Shore

 

Choral Evolution will perform Carry Us Away - Songs of Unity and Inspiration in Sooke on Dec. 10 and 11, and in Langford on Dec.9. (Contributed by Choral Evolution)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Just Posted

Grayson Repp, who has roots in the East and West Kootenays as well as Vancouver and Victoria is the official DJ and music director for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo courtesy Grayson Repp Instagram.
B.C. artist named DJ, music director for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Through her Instagram account, Not In The Pink, Tina Martel works to raise awareness about breast cancer and loving your body. (Courtesy of Tina Martel)
Langford woman who beat breast cancer twice advocates for body positivity on Instagram

The BC Hydro pole looms above the north side of Starlight Stadium during a rugby match between the Toronto Arrows and the LA Giltinis at Langford’s Starlight Stadium in February 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Work to move Langford’s Starlight Stadium hydro pole begins

Oak Bay owns two houses, one is leaded to the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay home opening doors to refugees