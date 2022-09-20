Capital City Comic Con returns to Victoria this weekend. (Capital City Comic Con/Facebook)

Comic Con confirms featured talent coming to Victoria this weekend

Star Trek: Voyager actor, professional wrestler amongst featured talent

With Victoria’s Capital City Comic Con just days away, organizers have announced the confirmed list of featured talent attendees can expect to see this weekend.

Star Trek: Voyager actor Garrett Wang and professional wrestler Jim Duggan are among the lineup that also includes Tim Russ, Dave Sheridan, Veronica Taylor, Felissa Rose, and Lochlyn Munro.

“We are incredibly excited to bring such a great range of talent to Capital City Comic Con this year. From actors known for roles in TV and movies, to wrestlers and voice actors in cartoons, this is a fantastic lineup,” said Candice Woodward, owner of Cherry Bomb Toys which is representing comic con presenting partner The National Toy Museum. “Tickets were already selling fast, and I know with this announcement we will see even stronger interest. I can’t wait to see attendees in their incredible cosplay and show the warmth and hospitality Victoria is known for.”

Ticket prices begin at $10.50 for a child’s one-day pass and go up to $103.95 for a VIP three-day pass. Tickets to Capital City Comic Con can be purchased at capitalcitycomiccon.ca. Doors are open at the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

