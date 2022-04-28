CRD Arts and Culture Service implements equity lens to operations, budget

Funding eligibility, space and decision-making power were listed as barriers to arts service access in a 2021 report. (Courtesy of Intrepid Theatre)

The Capital Regional District Arts and Culture Support Service has adopted recommendations intended to promote equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in the region’s art projects.

Allowing for consistent funding by removing systemic eligibility requirements, ensuring adequate artistic space and sharing organizing power and agency with otherwise marginalized groups are three recommendations the service is moving forward with following its December 2021 Arts Champions Summit and the accompanying 2021 What We Heard Report.

“We clearly heard a call from the community for urgency to continue making access to funding more equitable,” said Coun. Jeremy Loveday, chair of the CRD Arts Commission. “We recognize much work remains to be done and believe that the approval of this implementation framework and the first phase of recommendations takes important first steps and puts us on a good path moving forward.”

The phased timeline will see the EDI recommendations take shape in the service’s operations by this summer, and incorporated into budget planning, processes and outreach by fall. An evaluation of the first phase and resulting next steps will happen in winter 2022 and will inform the 2024-27 arts service strategic plan.

The CRD Arts and Culture Support Service is supported by Saanich, Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, View Royal, Highlands, Metchosin, Sooke and Southern Gulf Islands. For more information, visit crd.bc.ca/arts.

