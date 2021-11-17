Dynamic Canadian musical duo brings their music to Sidney

Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida will be at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m (Photo courtesy of the Mary Winspear Centre)

What is perhaps the ultimate power-couple of Canadian pop music is coming to Greater Victoria.

Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida – each with a mantle of Juno awards to their name – play Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre this Thursday (Nov. 18).

Kreviazuk burst onto the scene in 1997 with her full-length debut, Under These Rocks and Stones. She has since released five studio albums and has two Juno awards to her credit.

Maida made a name for himself as lead singer of Our Lady Peace, which won the first of its two Junos for Rock Album of the Year for 1998’s Clumsy and earned the same award for 2003’s Gravity.

Kreviazuk and Maida met at a Pearl Jam concert in 1996 and married in 1999. They have three children.

On top of their respective musical careers, Kreviazuk and Maida have co-written countless hits for artists such as Kelly Clarkson, David Cook and Carrie Underwood.

They have also emerged as voices of social conscience through their work in organizations such as War Child Canada.

Kreviazuk is active in various causes including women’s rights, war refugees and child education. Maida launched War Child’s Busking for Change program, in which Canadian musicians raise money to benefit children in the word’s most devastated regions, including the construction of schools in Congo. The couple has recorded contributions for multiple benefit albums for War Child.

The couple received the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award recognizing outstanding Canadian artists whose contributions positively enhance the social fabric of Canada, and both are members of the Order of Canada.

“Not only am I able to express myself, and be able to play music for others and be creative for a living in life, but I can go to the next level and be a part of true greatness – the process of another human being’s healing, possibly playing even a small role in improving the quality of life of another,” Kreviazuk said of her social activism, in a release.

Maida, for his part, has drawn a comparison between music and social activism.

“I was first drawn to music because of the inherent ‘hope’ it provided me,” he said. “Social activism carries that same promise and the two together have shaped and taught me more than I could ever repay.”

The couple hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit http://marywinspear.ca/event/raine-maida-chantal-kreviazuk.

