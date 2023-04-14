Event Roundup: Spring sessions offer something for everyone in Greater Victoria

From rocks to murder mysteries, events taking place across Greater Victoria this spring offer something for everyone.
Here’s a roundup of some of those offerings.
Rock into spring with annual show
April 21 to 22
Lambrick Park Church, 1780 Feltham Rd.
After celebrating 100 years last season, the Vancouver Island Rock and Alpine Garden Society is back in action with its annual juried Spring Show. Taking place from 1 to 8 p.m. on April 21 and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 22, this annual event will feature exhibits, door prizes, a silent auction, seed sales, vendor and club sales, and a tea.
Admission is by donation at the new venue.
Light-hearted touch serenades audiences
April 23
Dave Dunnet Community Theatre, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.
Now in its 35th season, the Palm Court Light Orchestra presents Musical Theatre with students from Oak Bay High School as special guests. The concert gets underway at 2 p.m. Season rates are $45 for students and $99 for adults or single concert rates are $15 for students and $37 for adults. Tickets are available at Munro’s Books, Long & McQuade or at the door. For more information, call 250-748-9964 or go to palmcourtorchestra.com.
Commemorating five decades with song
April 29
Shoal Centre, 10030 Resthaven Dr.
The Victoria Mendelssohn Choir is hosting the Richmond Singers in a special concert to celebrate the Richmond Singers’ 50th anniversary. Taking place from 7 to 9 p.m., tickets are $20 at the door (cash only) or available in advance at Tanner’s Books in Sidney.
Arts and crafts to fill Sidney venue
April 29 to 30
Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.
The Saanich Peninsula Arts and Craft Society’s annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition and Sale returns to Sidney this month. Celebrating its 70th anniversary, this exhibition features original paintings, sculpture, pottery, fibre and textile arts, fine crafts and jewelry. Taking place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, the event will also feature a special patrons gala on Friday, April 28.
For more information, go to spacsociety.com.
Singing in spring
April 29, May 13
Join the Ensemble Laude Choral Society for Wellspring, a bright, enlivening musical burst of spring showcasing pieces from modern female Canadian composers.
Wellspring will be presented in two concerts taking place April 29 at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Victoria and May 13 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Saanichton. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information, go to ensemblelaude.org.
Time to board this murder mystery
May 18 to 21
Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.
The last call is sounding in Sidney to board the Orient Express to witness detective Hercule Poirot identify a murderer. The Peninsula Players’ cast and crew are in full swing getting ready for their upcoming production of Murder on the Orient Express. Countless volunteer hours have gone into this production and – through a collaboration with the Mary Winspear Centre – the audience will feel like they are aboard the train, solving the mystery right alongside Poirot.
Tickets are available online at tickets.marywinspear.ca or by calling the box office at 250-656-0275. For more information, email info@peninsulaplayers.ca.
Examining past wrongs through conversation
May 25
James Bay New Horizons Society, 234 Menzies St.
The Victoria Historical Society’s May talk features Jordan Stanger Ross and Michael Abe with Past Wrongs, Future Choices: Japanese History in Canada. Focused on the mistreatment of people of Japanese heritage during the 1940s, this talk will cover efforts to address this history in Canada as well as asking how we might learn from the past to build more just futures.
The event opens at 7:15 p.m. for refreshments and socializing and is free for members to attend and $5 for guests.
Shellfish celebration takes over James Bay
May 27 to 28
MacDonald Park, 212 Niagara St.
Spot Prawn Festival 2023 returns to James Bay with a two-day event featuring B.C. spot prawns, rugby, local artisans, live music and fun. For more information, go to facebook.com/spotprawnfestival.
Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.