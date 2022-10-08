The Hounds of Cuchulain perform at The Oaks Oct. 7. (Hounds of Cuchulain/Facebook)

Fall flurry of live music fills Oak Bay venues

Rec centre lounge, Avenue restaurant offer weekend live music

Live music makes its mark at The Oaks each Friday kicking off the month with The Hounds of Cuchulain Oct. 7.

The four-piece band features fiddle, tin whistle, Irish harp, guitar and banjo performing Maritime and Celtic folk fodder.

Friday, Oct. 14 hear Stephen Brown’s Bastion Jazz Band bring a host of New Orleans jazz and gospel standards.

Daniel Cook and The Radiators perform the venue Oct. 21 bringing a variety of original West Coast roots music.

Performances are Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Oaks Restaurant on Oak Bay Avenue.

The Sports View Lounge at Oak Bay Recreation is playfully dubbed Upstairs Lounge several times each month as the venue fills with live performances.

On Friday, Oct. 14, master multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer-songwriter Jeff Plankenhorn brings his stellar band to the stage. Tickets are $31.50.

Visit jeffplankenhorn.com for a taste of the music.

READ ALSO: Family, culture influence flavours for Greater Victoria bakers in T.V. competition

Big Hank & The Kingpins bring swing and R&B from the ’50s and ’60s to the lounge on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fronted by Hank Lionhart, the band was a mainstay in Vancouver pubs and clubs from 2000 to 2005 and the Kingpins have two albums, Knockin’ ‘Em Down in ’01 and This Road in ’05. After a 14-year hiatus Lionhart reunited with original members Steve Cross (guitar/vocals) and Jack Lavin (bass/vocals) when the three of them found that they were neighbours, all having relocated to Victoria. Joined by original member Steve Ranta (keys) with Calgary’s Ross Hall (drums) and Paul Wainwright (sax).

Bonus points for dressing up in your zaniest Halloween costume. Tickets are $26.25.

The lounge at 1975 Bee St. is a licensed restaurant and bar, doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner service, concerts start at 7:30. Tickets are available at Oak Bay Recreation Centre reception or online at beaconridgeproductions.com.

The Palm Court Light Orchestra performs in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

Autumn Serenade is the orchestra’s first concert in its 35th season and features soloist saxophonist Erik Abbink performing music by Astor Piazzolla, Claude Debussy, Ennio Morricone and fellow Italian composer Roberto Morinelli. The orchestra under longtime conductor Charles Job presents music by Arthur Sullivan, Eric Coates, Haydn Wood, Frederic Curzon and Trevor Duncan’s March from A Little Suite. Tickets at Munro’s Books, Long & McQuade. Visit www.palmcourtorchestra.com for details.

