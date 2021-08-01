Free-B Film Festival moves to Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Low-budget movies and cult classics will hit the big screen Friday and Saturday nights

Three of the movies included at this year’s Free-B Film Fest: Tammy and the T-Rex (1994), Moonraker (1979) and The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956). (freebfilmfest.com)

B-movies are hitting the bleachers in this year’s iteration of the Free-B Film Festival.

The free movie event from the Victoria Film Festival has relocated this year from its previous spot at Beacon Hill Park to Royal Athletic Park at 1014 Caledonia Ave. Every Friday and Saturday from Aug. 13 to 28, the 500 bleacher seats will be available for moviegoers to take in cheesy and low-budget flicks.

Engagement coordinator Ravi Reetoo said this year’s classics include 1979’s Moonraker (“James Bond in space”) on Saturday, Aug. 28, Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much starring James Stewart on Friday, Aug. 21, and – his personal favourite – 1994’s Tammy and the T-Rex on Friday, Aug. 13.

The latter is the festival’s premiere showing starring early-career Paul Walker and Denise Richards, as a human brain is transferred into a T-Rex body. “It’s extreme B-movie,” Reetoo said.

Doors to the outdoor venue will open an hour in advance of each show at 8 p.m. each night. Considering the popularity of past Free-B film festivals that drew well beyond 500 attendees, Reetoo suggests that fans eager to see a particular show arrive well ahead of the 9 p.m. start time.

Check out the festival’s website at freebfilmfest.com or visit its social media pages for regular updates on upcoming showings.

