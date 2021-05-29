Gavin MacLeod, a cast member on the TV series “The Love Boat,” salutes the crowd as he speaks at a Friends of Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Gavin MacLeod, a cast member on the TV series “The Love Boat,” salutes the crowd as he speaks at a Friends of Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’

Television actor Gavin MacLeod of “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died. He was 90.

MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. MacLeod’s health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.

MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

He went to a lead role, and bigger fame, as the cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat.” Early in his career, he was featured on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines.

His movie credits included “Kelly’s Heroes,” “The Sand Pebbles,” “The Sword of Ali Baba,” “War Hunt” and “The Crime Busters.” Among his more recent TV credits were “Touched By An Angel,” “JAG” and “The King of Queens.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Movies and TV

Previous story
University of Victoria auditorium hosts first digital performance after year of rehearsals, recording

Just Posted

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers, supporters rally in Mesachie Lake

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former Victoria man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

The band hit the Woodshop Recording Studio in October 2020 and are now fresh off the release of the first single from this session, The Wave. (New Groovement/YouTube)
University of Victoria auditorium hosts first digital performance after year of rehearsals, recording

New Groovement June concert brings back original lead singer

Oak Bay police Sgt. Manny Montero with a selection of historical department items he’s collected in his nearly four years with the department. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay cop targets police history, aims to share

Century of police paraphernalia slated for display at Monterey station

Sidney residents have until May 31 to fill out a survey on potential improvements to Reay Creek Park, which includes Reay Creek Pond. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney asks for input on future of Reay Creek Park

Residents have until May 31 to answer survey about potential improvements

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Okanagan chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

Most Read