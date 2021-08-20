PaiThomas ‘Barndawg’ Paul (from left), Addie Elliott, and Brian ‘YellowWolf’ Sampson of the Tsartlip First Nation are a group called Paint the Town Red, set to perform at an upcoming Indigenous music festival at Beckwith Park on Aug. 21. (Photo courtesy of Brian Sampson)

PaiThomas ‘Barndawg’ Paul (from left), Addie Elliott, and Brian ‘YellowWolf’ Sampson of the Tsartlip First Nation are a group called Paint the Town Red, set to perform at an upcoming Indigenous music festival at Beckwith Park on Aug. 21. (Photo courtesy of Brian Sampson)

Greater Victoria Indigenous artists set to shine at Saturday event in Saanich

First annual IYAKT music festival to take place at Beckwith Park in Saanich

The first annual IYAKT music festival will take place on Aug. 21 from noon to 7 p.m., created and put together by Dennis Johnston and Jason Jones from the Municipality of Saanich.

Organizers encourage everyone joining the event to bring hand drums, friends, and family, and are excited to host the event since it will showcase Indigenous musical performers.

Some of the performances will be from the Lekwungen Traditional Dancers, Auntie Katie & The Uncles of Funk, PYOOT, Mitchel Sisters, Shauntelle Dick, Paint the Town Red, and many more.

“The live music starts at 1 p.m., it’s free for all, family-friendly, and there will be vendors, food trucks, and DJ music as well,” said Brian Sampson, a co-organizer of the event.

Sampson said that the event is meant to shine a light on the many talented Indigenous performers in Greater Victoria and hopes that the first runaround is successful and able to continue annually.

ALSO READ: What Was Said To Me

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

IndigenousIndigenous reconcilliationSaanich

Previous story
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

Just Posted

Matthew Purse (left), Deng Jiang, Derek Scheltens, and Mingrui Qin designed and built a VR hang gliding simulator. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Engineering students showcase 8 innovative capstone projects at Saanich campus

U14 champ Owen Nguyen, right, and finalist Eric Wang at the Bear Mountain 5 Star junior championship on Aug. 20. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C.’s best rally on the red-clay at junior tennis tournament in Langford

Victoria police are looking for Delmer Esau, a missing man. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police looking for Delmer Esau

Residents love to spend time in Rest Haven Lodge’s large sunroom. But many times the room is too hot or too cold to be comfortable. (Photo courtesy Rest Haven Lodge)
Sidney residents raise $60,000 for new sunrooms at Rest Haven Lodge