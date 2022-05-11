Henry Winkler arrives at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Celadon Books announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Winkler to tell his life story. The memoir, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Henry Winkler arrives at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Celadon Books announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Winkler to tell his life story. The memoir, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Henry Winkler gets book deal, memoir to come out in 2024

‘The Fonz’ currently starring in HBO series ‘Barry’

Henry Winkler is busy as ever these days, but the actor is still making time to write a memoir.

Celadon Books announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Winkler to tell his life story. The memoir, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024. Winkler, 76, became famous in the 1970s as “The Fonz” on the sitcom “Happy Days” and has worked steadily ever since. His hundreds of TV and movie credits include “Arrested Development,” Parks and Recreation” and an Emmy-winning role on the HBO series “Barry.”

“I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir, because it’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday. But here I go!” Winkler said in a statement,

Winkler has worked on several previous books, including “I’ve Never Met An Idiot On The River: Reflections on Family, Photography, and Fly-Fishing” and the children’s series “Here’s Hank” and “Alien Superstar,” for which he collaborated with Lin Oliver.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

READ MORE: ‘Succession’ star glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

BooksMovies and TVUSA

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Canadian music fixture brings brand of blues to Oak Bay stage

Just Posted

Pictured is a memorial at the home on DeSousa Place in Gordon Head where the body of then 24-year-old real estate agent Lindsay Buziak was killed after a home showing in February 2008. Buziak’s father is now being sued for a website he owns about the case. (Black Press Media file photo)
Lindsay Buziak’s father sued for defamation against Victoria realtor

Colwood resident John Palmer and a colleague ordered 10 large pizzas from their hometown of Windsor, Ont. and had them delivered, for a total cost of $600. (Courtesy of John Palmer)
Colwood resident’s pizza passion goes viral after he orders delivery from Windsor

Tony Zarsadias, CEO of Island Realm Real Estate, said there has been a trend during the pandemic of more young homebuyers shopping on Vancouver Island than expected. (Courtesy of Tony Zarsadias)
Young homebuyers taking a surprising share of Vancouver Island’s market

The City of Victoria has announced the putting green at Beacon Hill Park has officially opened for the summer season. (Photo Courtesy of City of Victoria/Twitter)
Beacon Hill Park putting green opens for summer