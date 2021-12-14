Imagine Dragons adds April tour date in Victoria

Pop-rock band best known for songs Believer, Thunder and Radioactive

Lead singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragon performs during the 2017 Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press file photo)

Stadium concerts are slowly returning to Victoria and Imagine Dragons is ready to make you a believer.

The pop-rock band best known for its songs Thunder, Believer, and Radioactive will perform at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on April 10, 2022, it announced Tuesday (Dec. 14).

Rising to fame in the early 2010s with its angsty hits, the band hasn’t been heard from much since it released its album Origins in 2018. But following a three-year hiatus, Imagine Dragons came out with its fifth studio album, Mercury–Act 1, in September.

The name is inspired by the word “mercurial,” according to the concert announcement press release, an adjective usually used to describe someone who has sudden mood changes. “Mercury–Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back,” the release adds.

The new album features singles Enemy with East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D., and Wrecked, which explores lead vocalist Dan Reynolds’ grief following the death of his sister-in-law in 2019.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17.

Concert tickets are also available for Avril Lavigne’s first tour in over a decade, set to land in Victoria on May 25, 2022.

