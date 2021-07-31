IMAX Victoria set to reopen

The Royal B.C. Museum’s IMAX theatre is set to reopen Sept. 3, having been closed since November 2020 due to COVID-19. (RBCM/Facebook)

IMAX Victoria is just a month away from reopening, the Royal B.C. Museum announced Friday.

The immersive downtown theatre was closed in November 2020 in compliance with COVID-19 public health orders, but will be up and running once again Sept. 3.

“The IMAX Victoria theatre is an integral part of the Royal B.C. Museum, a beloved feature of the neighbourhood and a valuable venue for local film lovers,” said Erika Stenson, acting vice president of museum operations, in a release. “We know film buffs, especially IMAX annual pass holders, will be thrilled by this news, and we thank them for their patience and loyalty.”

The museum said it will automatically extend all current IMAX annual passes until March 31, 2022. It will release a schedule of upcoming films in the coming weeks.

