Smart Patrulje’s latest music video, Invisible Woman, features video and editing from Victoria talent. (Smart Patrulje)

Smart Patrulje’s latest music video, Invisible Woman, features video and editing from Victoria talent. (Smart Patrulje)

International Danish music video features Victoria talent

Victoria’s Donna Thornhill edited the kaleidoscopic visuals for the music video about sexual equality

Victoria has made it around the world as a feature of Danish indie-pop band Smart Patrulje’s latest music video, Invisible Woman.

The video was filmed in our city of gardens as well as Aarhus, Denmark, Beijing and London. Its production changed hands across the time zones as a result of the pandemic’s onset, according to a release from the band.

“It was basically impossible to gather people in order to film a music video, so instead we had the idea to contact some good people that we met through Instagram. We asked them to film some material and send it to us in Aarhus.”

READ ALSO: Metchosin’s Jesse Roper hopes new music video launches him from pandemic pause

READ ALSO: Victoria artist combines songwriting with performance art in debut music video

The music video, which shows distorted video and locales projected over the band’s lead vocalist, tells a song of inequality from sexual rights to the right to sexuality, said the release.

“The character in the song represents the sense of justice that exists in most of us, a call for freedom of speech, as well as freedom of expression. The song is a testament to the discrimination and oppression that is taking place all over the world – a call for change.”

The visuals were employed by Victoria editor Donna Thornhill, whom the Denmark band discovered over Instagram. Further editing was done in London and Beijing.

“In that way, COVID brought some good things, and we don’t think it’s the last time we’ll work this way – one music video produced without meeting in person,” said the band.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DenmarkPop Music

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Oak Bay pastor officiates jazz vespers swan song

Just Posted

Fern Davidson, Jean Sparks and Bronwyn Taylor show a trio of keeper trophies won by James Kinghorn while he attended Oak Bay High. The items and story were donated by Kinghorn’s daughter after his 2014 death. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Alumni unpack history, share student stories across generations at Oak Bay High

Pending adoption, Sidney will ban plastic checkout bags, plastic straws, plastic utensils (including stir sticks), and foam service ware starting Jan. 1, 2023. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney sticking a fork in plastic utensils, checkout bags

Smart Patrulje’s latest music video, Invisible Woman, features video and editing from Victoria talent. (Smart Patrulje)
International Danish music video features Victoria talent

A North Saanich firefighter gathers up a fawn, one of two found at the roadside, before reuniting it with its mother. (Twitter/North Saanich Fire)
North Saanich firefighters get in some R&R (rescuing and reuniting)