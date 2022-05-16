Islands Folk Festival back in Cowichan boasting big lineup

The Islands Folk Festival will be back this summer at Providence Farm in Duncan on July 23, 2022. (Citizen file)

The Islands Folk Festival is back live and in person this summer in the Cowichan Valley on Saturday, July 23, after two tough years of COVID cancellations.

To mark its 38th year at the historic Providence Farm just outside of Duncan, the day-long festival will boast more than 25 acts on five stages. The lineup includes Grammy Award winner Alex Cuba, Harry Manx, Jim Byrnes, The Bills, David Essig and Shari Ulrich.

“The calibre of performers is second to none,” said festival Artistic Director Bruce Gerrish. “We’re so excited to be back live and in person that we wanted to pull out all the stops to make sure we’d have an event that would bring back our wonderful fans and supporters and attract a whole lot of new folks to this tremendous festival.”

Aside from the list of performers that will whet the appetite of any folk fan, many of the festival’s surrounding amenities are also cued up and ready to go.

“We want people to know that we’re back in a big way,” said Gerrish. “We’ll be bringing back on-site camping, a ‘Wee Folks’ kid zone, a shuttle service, beverage garden and food and craft vendors. We want to make it the same family friendly event it’s always been while also focusing on great music and performers.”

To find out more about this year’s festival, a full list of performers, and vendor and volunteer opportunities people should chcek out www.islandsfolkfestival.ca.

Tickets ($90 for adults, $45 for youth, kids under 12 free) are now on sale online at: https://islandsfolk.tickit.ca/events/14466.

The Islands Folk Festival is produced by the Cowichan Folk Guild, a Vancouver Island-based non-profit society.

