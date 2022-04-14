Jann Arden coming to Vancouver Island to close off spring

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee here for six shows in June

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden will perform at the Tidemark Theatre Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. Photo contributed

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and author Jann Arden is ready to spend some time on Vancouver Island.

Arden, who has released 15 albums with 19 top ten singles, will be here in June with dates in Campbell River, Nanaimo and Duncan, as well as three shows in Sidney.

Her most recent project, Descendant was released in January 2022 and features a 15-song collection representing the last 18 months of Arden’s life and headspace.

According to tour promotional material, Descendant “signifies a return to form for the multifaceted artist, reflecting on where she came from and where she is headed. “

Arden’s accolades include eight JUNO Awards including Female Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, 10 SOCAN Awards and four Western Canadian Music Awards to name a few. In 2020, she was announced as an inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame joining the ranks of Canadian music icons including Alanis Morisette, Bryan Adams, Barenaked Ladies, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Joni Mitchell, Shania Twain and many more.

Arden has also been inducted into the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, has a Star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and has been awarded the Order of Canada.

Arden has written five books, the most recent being her new memoir If I Knew Then: Finding Wisdom in Failure and Power in Aging, released October 2020. If I Knew Then follows Arden’s 2017 Canadian best-seller, Feeding My Mother: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss, which spent a combined 44 weeks on The Globe and Mail bestseller lists.

Season 2 of Arden’s CTV hit original comedy series Jann premiered in September 2020. With Arden serving as co-creator and star of the show where she plays a fictionalized version of herself, Season 1 of Jann was the most-watched new Canadian comedy series of the 2018-19 broadcast season. The third season of Jann is set to go into production in early 2021.

Whether she is captivating audiences with her heartfelt music, entertaining them with her quick wit or sharing her written word in a boldly honest voice – Arden is a Canadian original – a brilliant multi-dimensional talent.

Her Vancouver Island tour starts with June 16, 17 and 18 dates in Sidney, followed by shows June 20 in Duncan, June 21 in Nanaimo and June 22 in Campbell River.

Check her website for more information.

