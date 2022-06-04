June a month for dance at the University of Victoria

The annual recital by students from Stages Performing Arts School in Saanich on June 18 is one of two dance-related events happening this month at the Farquhar Auditorium at the University of Victoria. (Video capture/stagesdance.com)

Dance fans have a couple of events to look forward to on stage at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium in June.

Celebration of Dance! is the 42nd annual recital from students of Stages Performing Arts School in Saanich. The June 18 show offers audiences a cross-section of styles, from ballet, jazz and tap to contemporary, musical theatre and lyrical, with performers ranging in age from wee ones to adults, and beginner to pre-professional.

Two shows are on tap starting at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $22.50 for adults and $21 for students, seniors and children, available online at tickets.uvic.ca or by calling the box office at 250-721-8480.

On Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m., the Ballet Victoria Conservatory presents its year-end recital, where young dancers, some of whom may one day join the ranks of Victoria’s professional ballet company, show what they’ve learned through the year.

Tickets are $26.25 for adults, $17.75 for students and $10.50 for children, available at tickets.uvic.ca.

