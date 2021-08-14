Kaleidoscope Theatre free performances set to fly around Greater Victoria

The Incredible Adventures of Mary Jane Mosquito plays between Aug. 28 and Sept. 12

Who says you can’t make a mosquito lovable and likable?

Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People’s outdoor summer touring production of The Incredible Adventures of Mary Jane Mosquito takes flight at a variety of locations in the Capital Region during August and September.

The play, written in English, French and Cree by acclaimed Indigenous playwright Tomson Highway, tells the story of Mary Jane, a young mosquito from Petit Petit Le Paw in northern Manitoba.

Born without wings, Mary Jane becomes an outcast mocked by other insects as she struggles to overcome the many obstacles she faces while trying to find her place in the world. Mary Jane discovers, with some help from her aunt, that singing is her true calling, which enables her to find her way by sharing that gift with others.

“It’s a beautiful, timely, touching story that will resonate with children and families of all ages,” said Pat Rundell, Kaleidoscope Theatre producer and executive director. “It deals with many issues such as bullying, acceptance and discovery in a charming, whimsical way.”

The play opens on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Beacon Theatre in Sidney, followed by performances on Sunday, Aug. 29 on the lawn at Colwood City Hall.

Other shows are scheduled for the performance stage at Pioneer Park in Brentwood Bay on Aug. 31, Government House from Sept. 1 to 5, and Beaver Lake Park on Sept. 11 and 12. All performances are free, with support from the Victoria Foundation, and take place at 2 and 4:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to be able to provide live theatre experiences for children and families, especially after so much was closed down during the pandemic,” Rundell said.

Visit kaleidoscope.bc.ca for more information.

