Laketown Rock cancelled for 2023

Laketown Rock, the annual rock concert that takes place at Laketown Ranch near Lake Cowichan each July, has been cancelled for this year.

A posting from Laketown Ranch, Canada’s largest permanent outdoor stage, said that “with our best efforts for 2023, …we have been unable to secure the quality artists we feel is necessary to announce this year’s event.”

Last year’s Laketown Rock featured John Fogerty, Tom Cochrane, Big Sugar and Wide Mouth Mason.

But Laketown Ranch’s other two most popular events, Sunfest Country Music Festival and Laketown Shakedown Festival, will go ahead as scheduled this summer.

The featured artists to date for Sunfest, which will run from Aug. 3-6, include Blake Shelton as the festival’s highliner, High Valley, Lainey Wilson, Jade Eagleson, Lindsay Ell, Billy Currington, Lonestar, Jess Moskaluke and Cory Marks.

Performers scheduled for the Lakedown Shakedown Festival, which will be held from June 30 to July 2, include Third Eye Blind, Portugal. The Man, Shaggy, Aqua, Reignwolf, Bif Naked, SonReal, Everlast, K’naan and Rêve.

