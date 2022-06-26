A cyclist rides past a film set for the movie “Deadpool 2” in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical people working on productions shot in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A cyclist rides past a film set for the movie “Deadpool 2” in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical people working on productions shot in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lengthy dispute in B.C.’s film and TV industry ends with new contract

Annual wage increases, National Truth and Reconciliation Day as statutory holiday among details

A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical staff working on productions shot in the province.

The Directors Guild of Canada BC District Council says in a statement the new contract was supported by 89.5 per cent of the members who voted on the deal.

The guild contract is with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Canadian Media Producers Association-BC.

District Council Chairman Allan Harmon issued a statement saying the ratification comes after 15 months of negotiations which included the council’s first ever strike vote last April.

Kendrie Upton, B.C. council executive director, says the contract means the province’s film and TV industry is open for business and a busy summer of filming ahead can begin.

Among some of the new contract details provided by the guild are: annual wage increases of three per cent retroactive to 2021, provisions for increases in B.C.’s minimum wage and recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day as a statutory holiday.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Jully Black hits the road for this summer’s edition of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaEntertainmentMovies & TV

Previous story
Artist sculpts ecosystems in live-edge wood for Oak Bay art walk

Just Posted

The rapid pace of growth in B.C. urban centres like Langford, seen here in 2021 along the Peatt Road corridor, has prompted B.C.’s Urban Mayors Caucus to ask the federal government to consider releasing funds sooner that target projects that improve housing affordability and transportation. (Google Street View)
B.C. urban mayors ask feds to expand housing affordability, transportation funding

Camosun College 2022 graduate Gretta de Carvalho Kawahara was awarded the B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for combining high grades and promoting inclusion, democracy and reconciliation at the college and in her community. (Courtesy Camosun College)
Camosun College honours its top students with 2022 awards

Members of the North Saanich Fire Department participated in training sponsored by FortisBC to help them stay safe when approaching emergency situations involving natural gas or electricity. (Photo courtesy of FortisBC)
Training helps North Saanich firefighters fight natural gas fires

Cpl. Pat Bryant of the Central Saanich Police Service cleans a car Saturday during a fundraiser car wash in support of this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock fundraiser. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Central Saanich car wash brings Tour de Rock team closer to $800k goal