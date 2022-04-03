Tribute show highlights the countless stars that rocked to stardom on the legendary broadcast show

After a two-year break, the Louisiana Hayride Show is rolling across western Canada and will stop in Sidney on May 2 in paying tribute to the giants of classic country and rockabilly. (Photo courtesy of Louisiana Hayride Show)

A trip down memory lane awaits when the Louisiana Hayride Show rolls into Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on May 2.

The show, which draws its name from the American broadcast show that served as a cradle for countless music legends like Hank Williams and Elvis Presley, among others, is currently making its way across western Canada after a two-year-long interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show promises audiences the best classic country and rockabilly hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s in tribute to the Louisiana Hayride as a show and the artists and their songs.

Audiences can expect tributes to fan favourites like Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, and more. Outlaw country giants Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard (who credited one of Cash’s performances at San Quentin State Prison for inspiring his own musical career) will also receive tributes.

This year’s edition also pays tribute to immortalized rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Buddy Holly, whose music, fashion and do-it-yourself sensibilities not only deeply influenced the Beatles, but also continue to inspire contemporary indie musicians.

While the Louisiana Hayride Show has been hitting Canadian stages since March 2010, its crew and cast promise to transport audiences to a different time, “when songs were meaningful, the words were understood and the sound was pleasant.”

Tickets for the May 2 show are $48.15 each.

