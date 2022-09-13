Identity Theft is one of the monster trucks set to bring excitement to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in January. (Black Press Media file photo)

Identity Theft is one of the monster trucks set to bring excitement to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in January. (Black Press Media file photo)

Monster trucks, motocross coming to Victoria this winter

Two days of action at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Jan. 20 and 21

Fans of horsepower, thrills, and big air will have a lot to look forward to this winter at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The Motorsports Spectacular is coming to the arena Jan. 20 and 21, bringing with it monster trucks and freestyle motocross bikes.

Monster trucks are set to compete in races, a wheelie contest, and a freestyle competition. The lineup is set to include Rockstar, Power Up, California Kid, Spitfire, and Identity Theft.

On the motocross front, the show is expected to wow with high-flying jumps.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Sept. 16) at 10 a.m. online through selectyourtickets.com or by phoning 250-220-2600. Adult tickets are $30 to $35, while kids aged two to 13 are $15, with standard ticket fees applying to all purchases.

