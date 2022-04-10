New colourful art exhibit coming to Saanich’s Cedar Hill Rec Centre

Art Centre at Cedar Hill features works by Christine Reimer, April 19 to May 9

Christine Reimer has been a practising artist for over 40 years and will soon have her most recent works on display at the Arts Centre at Cedar Hill in Saanich. (Photo christinereimer.ca)

The work of artist Christine Reimer, whose career has spanned over four decades, will be featured in an upcoming solo exhibit called The Colour of Dreams … Painting Metaphors, at the Art Centre at Cedar Hill.

Reimer’s work has evolved from landscapes to creating larger, vibrant works she describes as abstract expressionist pieces.

“My art has become more reflective and I have found that my paintings are often metaphors for life experiences,” she said in a release. “Nature continues to dominate my creative vocabulary, utilizing a language of mark-making and colour to provide the atmosphere. Music brings an ebb and flow to my creative process and punctuates the form.”

Included in the show are selected paintings from her art series: Dreamscapes, Elements of Nature, and Cloud and Waterscapes, a total of 25 new works created over the past two and-a-half years.

The exhibit opens April 19 inside the Cedar Hill Rec Centre and runs until May 9.

To view Reimer’s work online visit christinereimer.ca.

ALSO READ: BIPOC youth ceramics workshop coming to Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtSaanichVisual Arts