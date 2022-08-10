Sober Fest is coming to the South Vancouver Island Rangers’ property in Langford later this month. (Black Press Media File)

New festival coming to Langford sells out within days

Sober Fest is focused on providing a safe space while raising funds for those living with addiction

Tickets have sold out for a new music festival coming to Langford, focused on giving a safe space to party for those grappling with addiction.

SoberFest is a drug- and alcohol-free festival with live music, comedy and food vendors that raises money to support addiction treatment. This is the first year the event has been held with tickets selling out within days of being made available online.

Event organizers Mike Manhas and Laura-Lee Christie warned against purchasing tickets from re-sellers, saying they were the only ones authorized to sell tickets. A portion of the proceeds will go towards funding treatment beds, with four beds already being confirmed, according to the event’s Facebook page.

SoberFest runs on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the South Vancouver Island Rangers’ property in Langford on Luxton Road.

