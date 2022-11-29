Oak Bay ballerina among Canada’s best staging Nutcracker in Victoria

Clara isn’t the only one living a dream on stage this winter in Victoria’s Royal Theatre.

Showcasing the talents of Canada’s top dancers, The Nutcracker returns to Victoria, accompanied by the Victoria Symphony on Dec. 2 to 4. A gift from Clara’s godfather kicks off an incredible adventure when the Nutcracker springs to life. From a battle with the fiendish Mouse King to the opulent kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy, the costumes, choreography, and characters in this distinctly Canadian production captivate an audience.

Oak Bay ballerina Mackennzie Mount moved to Winnipeg in January to train with the world-renowned Royal Winnipeg Ballet in its Anna McCowan-Johnson Aspirant Program and returns to her roots with Dance Victoria’s largest production of the year.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet aspirant program allows selected dancers to perform with the company, an opportunity not many ballet programs offer, Mount explained. She dances myriad roles in The Nutcracker, she becomes a bat, a mouse, a snowflake and a corps de ballet lady in the waltz.

“If you told me this time last year that I would be performing with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, I wouldn’t believe you. And being able to perform in my home city where my previous ballet coaches are able to watch my performance and see my growth is very rewarding. The teachers at Victoria Academy of Ballet are the reason I’m here today.”

Mount is excited to perform for her home community and in particular those who helped prepare her for this career.

“Being able to perform in front of hundreds of people is an indescribable feeling. It’s the reason I train and rehearse for so many hours, it’s to prepare for the stage,” she said. “I’m looking forward to many more performances. This job is very unique and a dream come true.”

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet Nutcracker continues to be Dance Victoria’s largest presentation. In addition to the 27 company dancers, staging includes 45 members of the Victoria Symphony, 72 children from local dance schools in the Nutcracker Ensemble and 35 backstage crew.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet brings The Nutcracker to the Royal Theatre stage on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. with matinees Dec. 3 and 4 at 1 p.m.

Nutcracker by Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet's | Performance Highlights from Dance Victoria on Vimeo.

