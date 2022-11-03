Pamela Anderson stars in Pamela’s Garden of Eden, premiering Thursday, Nov. 3, on HGTV Canada. (Odette Sugerman Photography/HGTV Canada/CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Pamela Anderson stars in Pamela’s Garden of Eden, premiering Thursday, Nov. 3, on HGTV Canada. (Odette Sugerman Photography/HGTV Canada/CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Pamela Anderson’s Ladysmith home-reno reality TV series premieres tonight

‘Pamela’s Garden of Eden’ can be seen on HGTV Canada and Stack TV

Pamela Anderson is back in a starring role on TV, and this time the show takes place in her hometown of Ladysmith.

Pamela’s Garden of Eden premieres Thursday, Nov. 3, on HGTV Canada.

The reality series will follow the former Baywatch star as she takes on “a massive restoration” of her grandmother’s property in Ladysmith.

“A project this scale tests Pamela’s patience and her personal life as she tries to remain focused on her dream for the property: to embrace her family’s past and fulfill her vision for the future,” noted a press release earlier this fall from Corus Entertainment.

Anderson’s “passion for design and gift for renovating spaces” has motivated her to take on the redevelopment of the 2.4-hectare waterfront property she bought from her grandmother 25 years ago. She has significant plans for the property’s roadhouse, boathouse and cabin, according to the release, and will enlist the help of an architect, a designer and a team of contractors, as well as consulting with other family members “to execute her romantic and glamorous vision.”

In tonight’s season premiere episode, Anderson will start with transforming the basement of the roadhouse into a laundry area, pantry and mudroom, but the series will ramp up as it goes along, culminating with turning the shoreline boathouse “into an architectural masterpiece.” Along the way, the series promises “stresses, struggles, budget and time constraints.”

Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone, in a social media post, expressed thanks to Anderson and celebrated the fact that Pamela’s Garden of Eden is set in Ladysmith after the town was previously transformed into Green Hills, Mont., for Sonic the Hedgehog, and Patience, Colo., for Resident Alien.

“Ladysmith is back on the television map…” the mayor exclaimed. “We’re so thankful to Pamela for her investment in her beautiful family property and sharing the story and heritage of our little hometown.”

Pamela’s Garden of Eden premieres tonight at 10 p.m. on HGTV Canada and Stack TV.

READ ALSO: Pamela Anderson to return to Vancouver Island for HGTV Canada reno show


ladysmith

