Jesse Roper of Metchosin kicks off the August Phillips Backyard music festival. (Black Press Media file photo)

Jesse Roper of Metchosin kicks off the August Phillips Backyard music festival. (Black Press Media file photo)

Phillips Backyard festival announces summer lineup

Lord Huron headlines Tilt in July, Jesse Roper leads Reverb in August

Those lamenting the lack of a local Jesse Roper show scored a win Tuesday morning as one of Victoria’s popular music festivals announced its summer lineup.

The Phillips Backyard festival series, held in the areas behind the Government Street brewery, features two full weekends of music July 7 to 9 and Aug. 11 to 13.

American indie rock band Lord Huron headlines the first day of the Tilt Festival in July and Metchosin’s own Roper kicks off Reverb Aug. 11.

Day one of Tilt includes performances by JJ Wilde, Neal Francis, Pastel Blank and Skye Wallace. July 8 will see DJ Pee.Wee lead the pack with Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Fleece, Missy D and Nicky Mackenzie on the bill. Bahamas headlines July 9 with performances by Sudan Archives, Whitehorse, Haley Blais and Trophy Dad.

READ ALSO: Metchosin singer-songwriter’s face makes comeback on road sign

Reverb kicks off Aug. 11 with Roper, The Blue Stones, Crown Lands, Little Destroyer and Acres of Lions. Aug. 12 Peach Pit leads the way with performances from Allen Stone, Ruby Waters, The Bankes Brothers and Babe Corner.

Fleet Foxes hit the stage Aug. 13 along with Hollow Coves, Jon and Roy, Steph Strings and Cold Flame.

Tickets go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. Visit phillipsbackyard.com or drop by Phillips Brewery at 2010 Government St. for tickets.

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jonathan Majors charged with several misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment

Just Posted

Pictured is the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in Esquimalt. The CRD has received some results from thermal processing pilots that were looking at long-term options for the region’s biosolids. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Thermal processes possible for CRD’s long-term biosolid solution

Jesse Roper of Metchosin kicks off the August Phillips Backyard music festival. (Black Press Media file photo)
Phillips Backyard festival announces summer lineup

Audrey Bestwick, left, and Yashita Kaku both came home with a medal haul, including gold for Bestwick and bronze for Kaku in individual competition as well as a silver in team kumite. (Courtesy Kraig Devlin)
South Island karate kids score high medal count in BC Games

A CO2 handgun-like device was seized from a Saanich man after he was disarmed by nightclub security on March 26. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria club security guards disarm man with CO2-powered gun-like device

Pop-up banner image