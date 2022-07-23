PHOTOS: Colwood park filled with art for summer art show

Visitors enjoy some of the artwork on display Saturday during Arts and Culture Colwood Society’s summer art show, held at Meadow Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Dixie MacUisdin takes advantage of the stellar weather Saturday to work on a painting beside her booth at the Arts and Culture Colwood Society’s summer art show, held at Meadow Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Arts and Culture Colwood Society held its first summer art show Saturday at Meadow Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Arts and Culture Colwood Society held its first summer art show Saturday at Meadow Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Arts and Culture Colwood Society held its first summer art show Saturday at Meadow Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Arts and Culture Colwood Society held its first summer art show Saturday at Meadow Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Colwood art community was on full display as the Arts and Culture Colwood Society held a summer art show at Meadow Park.

The Saturday (July 23) event saw the park’s meandering pathway lined with 14 artist booths showcasing everything from paintings to jewelry, and even some sweaters.

“They’ve showcased lots of beautiful artwork for all of us, and it’s just a beautiful day for it,” said society president Laura Davis. “It’s just about bringing local artists to our parks where the public can enjoy their work in a public setting, and this is a really beautiful setting.”

Davis said she was happy with the event’s turnout, estimating around 100 people had strolled through the show over the first two hours, and more expected to pass through over the course of the afternoon.

The show is the first the society has hosted in the summer, having done fall and spring shows in the past. Davis said the society is hoping to continue hosting summer shows moving forward.

While many of the pieces on display were available for sale directly from the artist, she said the show was not intended to be a market-type event alone.

“We like to look at it two-fold: It’s an art show where people can just experience looking at the art and think about what it means to them, but on top of that if they want to purchase it, it’s there for sale. But the main focus is the arts engagement for our citizens.”

While the society would normally plan a similar art show in the fall, Davis said they likely won’t do another until closer to the Christmas season this year as they have a special event planned for September, with more details on that being made public in the coming weeks.

Arts and cultureColwoodWest Shore