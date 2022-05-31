PHOTOS: New Langford mosaic mural represents ‘True North’

The mural is one of four being erected across the country which joined together will contain the phrase “True North (and) Strong Free.” (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)The mural is one of four being erected across the country which joined together will contain the phrase “True North (and) Strong Free.” (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Lewis Lavoie (second from left) and some of the local artists who contributed a canvas to the Global Root’s mural. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Lewis Lavoie (second from left) and some of the local artists who contributed a canvas to the Global Root’s mural. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

After some weather delays, West Shore Arts Council unveiled a new mural as part of a nationwide project, with the aim of creating connections between Canadians from coast to coast.

The mosaic was organized by Global Roots – an organization that aims to create community connections through murals – and features over 1,000 different paintings done by local West Coast artists.

The mural is one of four that’s going up across the country, one in the Prairies, one in Ontario and one in Atlantic Canada which together will spell out “True North Strong and Free.” The group has similar projects in eight different countries.

“We just felt there’s a need for people to you reconnect through art,” said Paul Lavoie, production manager for the mural.

Work started in April 2021 with artists able to sign up to paint a canvas. West Shore Arts Council also distributed canvasses to local artists and students from Belmont Secondary. Those canvasses were then assembled into one image by Lewis Lavoie, to represent the nature of Western Canada.

“It’s appropriate ‘true’ would be representing this area. It’s so natural and the adventure, it fits the West Coast,” said Lavoie.

The final 8-by-16-foot mural was erected on the outside wall of the Victoria Public Library branch on Langford Lake Road.

It had originally been scheduled to be put up on April 4 but was delayed due to high winds.

ALSO READ: Winds gusting to 90 km/h to cause stormy seas, skies in Greater Victoria

ALSO READ: Tale behind the whale at Sooke school premieres June 10

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtsArts and cultureCity of LangfordLangfordWest Shore

Previous story
Trio of Saanich Peninsula bands hope to rock away hunger in Sidney

Just Posted

Players from the Westshore Warriors and the Victoria Spartans (black) play a football match on Goudy Field on May 29, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Only 2 lit turf fields leave minor football struggling for field space in the West Shore

Crash hampers traffic on Admirals Road on Tuesday (May 31). (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
UPDATE: Admirals Road reopens after commercial vehicle, truck crash

The mural is one of four being erected across the country which joined together will contain the phrase “True North (and) Strong Free.” (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: New Langford mosaic mural represents ‘True North’

Sidney Cliff McNeil-Smith said the original art of WSANEC artist Sarah Jim displayed on Sidney’s seasonal banners celebrates the ocean and serves as a beautiful reminder that the Sidney community lies within the traditional territory of the WSANEC people “whose presence and connection to these lands and waters continues today and has since time immemorial.” (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Original Sidney art by WSANEC artist recognizes legacy, presence of Saltwater People