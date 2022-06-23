Mike Andrew McLean’s plexi-transmounted digichromatograph, alternately titled Please, John, Don’t Screw This Up For The Rest of Us, and Staircase, is part of Still Standing: Ancient Forest Futures, an exhibition on display starting June 25 at UVic’s Legacy Gallery in downtown Victoria. (Mike Andrew McLean/Courtesy of UVic)

Power of the forest comes through in new UVic gallery exhibition

Still Standing: Ancient Forest Futures opens June 25 at Legacy Downtown gallery

Visitors taking in Still Standing: Ancient Forest Futures at the University of Victoria’s Legacy Gallery can expect to be immersed in the sense of urgency behind saving the precious commodity that is old-growth forests.

Guest curator Jessie Demers participated in the War in the Woods protests at Clayoquot Sound in 1993 and created and curated the 2021 Eden Grove artist-in-residence program, which gave artists an opportunity to document the forest and the Fairy Creek area logging blockades on Pacheedaht territory.

Most of those who made the trek up into the woods last year were invited to be part of this new exhibition, pieces in which range from painting and photography to video and other mediums.

An opening reception happens from 4 to 6 p.m. June 25 at the downtown gallery at Yates and Broad streets.

Many of those whose work is represented in Still Standing have strong ties to the university’s fine arts program, from alumni to professors, Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

Notable participants include Carey Newman, inaugural impact chair in Indigenous art practices at UVic, and Chief Rande Cook, former Audain Professor of Contemporary Art Practice of the Pacific Northwest at UVic.

Still Standing runs through Sept. 17 at the Legacy Downtown, 630 Yates St. To learn more, visit uvic.ca/news/academics/finearts/.

Power of the forest comes through in new UVic gallery exhibition

