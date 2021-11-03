Stand-up artist Ron James is touring again after an almost two year hiatus. Contributed photo

Stand-up artist Ron James is touring again after an almost two year hiatus. Contributed photo

Ron James back where he belongs, on the road and ready to poke Vancouver Islanders

Canadian comedian adds 5 Island stops to his post-pandemic tour

After an almost two year hiatus from performing, stand-up comedian Ron James is raring to pace the floorboards of stages across the country again.

“I’m like a Labrador retriever the first day of duck hunting season,” he said. “Let me out of the house and put me in the boat, man.”

On Nov. 3, James will perform in Sydney, Nova Scotia for the first time since the pandemic began. After a whirlwind tour of the Maritime provinces, he will stop off in Toronto briefly before making his way west to B.C. for a number of stops, including five on Vancouver Island.

Expect James to be needling his Vancouver Island audience fondly. Show-goers can expect a good-natured teasing about their lifestyle.

“It’s not like I’m perpetuating stereotypes, but there is a sensibility that you’re walking in the elven fields of nevermore, milking your unicorns,” he joked.

READ MORE: ‘That’s the wonderful thing about playing with friends’

READ MORE: Ron James shares his comedic genius

As he is wont to do, James will interject his funnier material with commentary on issues he deems important.

“I’ll certainly be making some comments on Fairy Creek and the protest there on one of the last great stands of old growth,” he said. “I care about issues like that.

“As much as I’ll have fun with the audience, I think it’s also my job to rock the apple cart and hold power to account.”

That being said, he realizes people come to his show for a measure of relief.

“I like people leaving the theatre a hell-of-a-lot lighter than when they walked in. I don’t think it’s my job to put another brick on their back.”

While taking a break from making folks laugh in-person, James took the time to put some of his thoughts on paper.

Published in September, All Over the Map: Rambles and Ruminations from the Canadian Road, is already a national best seller.

“It allowed me to find an emotional arc for a lot of my stories that my stand-up act didn’t allow,” James said.

“I was able to give my fans and newfound audience members a soul note of the country that has been so good to me, and that I have enjoyed travelling all these years.”

Don’t expect James to easing back into what made him famous, however.

“When you come to the show, wear your laughing pants, because if the ushers aren’t wiping the seats down after I’m done, I haven’t done my job.”

The Ron James Back Where I Belong tour includes stops in:

  • Victoria’s Royal Theatre, Nov. 20
  • Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre, Nov. 22
  • Duncan’s Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, Nov. 23
  • Nanaimo’s Port Theatre, Nov. 25
  • Courtenay’s Sid Williams Theatre, Nov. 26.

Click here for more information.


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RivercomedyTidemark Theatre

Previous story
Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Rob Harvey (left), Albert Nussbaum, Dean Brown and Bruce Davis are among the neighbours bothered by the noise caused by pickleball at Tolmie Park. Nussbaum’s home is right behind the courts, one of the closest of surrounding homes. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Tolmie Park pickleball court neighbours doubt panels will give relief from noise

West Shore RCMP Superintendent Todd Preston (right) presents Jeff Birtwistle with an Officer in Charge Certificate of Appreciation as thanks for his help in finding a young View Royal resident. (Courtesy BC Transit)
BC Transit supervisor thanked by West Shore RCMP for finding missing View Royal girl

The Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry has been down since Sept. 28, when its starboard gearbox stopped functioning properly. (Black Press Media file photo)
Main ferry almost ready to return to Victoria to Vancouver route

Jenny Crandall, who’s been in business for more than 20 years in Sooke, is closing her shop. Crandall hopes she’ll find somewhere new to operate in the new year. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke institution Jenny’s closing after 20 years